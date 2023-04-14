Louisville gunman’s brain will be tested for CTE

A resident’s shadow is cast on the wall next to a memorial outside of the Old National Bank following this week’s mass shooting on April 12, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. On the morning of April 10, a gunman opened fire inside the Old National Bank building killing four people and injuring eight others. A fifth victim later died in the hospital. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 2:05 PM – Friday, April 14, 2023

The family of 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who murdered five collages at a downtown Louisville bank branch on Monday, is set to have his brain tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

CTE is a type of brain degeneration that is likely caused by recurrent concussions. The condition can cause anxiety and depression. It can also cause one to have violent mood swings. Sturgeon’s family thinks he had three significant concussions in his lifetime. On Instagram, Sturgeon would often refer to himself as ”Mr. Concussion.”

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey made the announcement.

“As far as the background of the shooter that’s going to be a thorough investigation, both criminally and investigatively, into mental health issues, physical issues,” Humphrey said Friday. “So, we hope, at the end of this, we have an understanding and a profile of what caused this to happen so, hopefully, in the future, some community is able to benefit and not have this happen based on some of the information that we might find out.”

Those who are diagnosed with CTE have reported symptoms as early as in their 20’s.

Sturgeon opened fire on Monday morning. He shot eight and murdered five before police killed him in a standoff in the banks lobby. He killed Tommy Elliott, 63, as well as Joshua Barrick, 40, Deana Eckert, 57, Jim Tutt, 64, and Juliana Farmer, 45.

The two officers who quickly and bravely responded to the scene were injured. Officer Nickolas Wilt had recently graduated his officer training. He was on the fourth ever shift as a police officer. Wilt was shot in the head. He is currently in critical condition. Officer Cory Galloway, who was grazed on his left side, fired the fatal shot.

