Louisville bank shooting update: 4 victims killed, 9 others injured

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to reports, there are multiple fatalities and injuries. The shooter died at the scene. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 11:14 AM – Monday, April 10, 2023

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, announced that a mass shooting at a bank on Monday morning resulted in four fatalities and 9 other injuries.

According to the University of Louisville Hospital, two officers and 7 bystanders were hurt in the Louisville incident.

In addition, authorities say that at least one of those officers is in critical condition.

The hospital also reported that at least three patients have already been released and are back at home.

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the Senate Minority Leader and a Louisville resident, tweeted that the news of Monday’s deadly shooting left him “devastated.”

“We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information,” said McConnell in a tweet.

An official from the White House confirmed to the press that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, calls came from Old National Bank at around 8:30 in the morning, regarding reports of an active shooter in the neighborhood. A little while later, the call was changed to an active aggressor report.

Within three minutes of being dispatched, officers located the man who was still firing in the Old National Bank, according to Louisville police.

Police say that after exchanging gunfire with the suspect, the shooter later passed away at the site. It is not yet known if the suspect’s injuries were self-inflicted.

According to officials, four victims were killed and nine others were hurt. At least two officers were shot during the gunshot exchange, one of whom is currently undergoing life-saving surgery.

It appears that the culprit was a former or present employee, according to authorities.

“This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t, either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is gonna make it through,” said Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) at a news conference.

“The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount… As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers,” said Jim Ryan, the CEO of Old National Bank, in a public statement.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 15 mass shootings in the United States in the first 10 days of April, including the shooting that occurred in Louisville on Monday morning. The country has experienced at least 146 mass shootings so far this year.

A mass shooting is defined as at least four people being shot, not including the suspect, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

“It feels like every day in this country we are totally consumed by yet another mass shooting. Nowhere else in the developed world do people wake up to this preventable horror every single morning… Whether it’s a bank, a school, a supermarket, or a church, Americans no longer feel safe in their communities. And Americans are increasingly tired of living in fear of being a victim of a mass shooting,” stated Kris Brown, president of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Police and first responders were hailed for their bravery by Mitch McConnell, who also expressed his thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families and the victims themselves.

