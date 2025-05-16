Louisiana: Manhunt Underway After ’11 Inmates Escape’ From New Orleans Jail, 2 Inmates Recaptured So Far

(Photo via: LA State Police)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:30 AM – Friday, May 16, 2025

A major manhunt was initiated in the state of Louisiana after 11 inmates initially escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail. However, two of the 11 have now been caught — making it nine escaped inmates on the run.

The Orleans Justice Center was placed on lockdown on Friday following news that 11 inmates had escaped.

The tenth and eleventh prisoner have since been apprehended by the authorities.

Advertisement

According to NewsNation affiliate WGNO, the detainees were discovered missing during a headcount at around 8:30 a.m. local time.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and other state law enforcement agencies were still searching for the following inmates:

Antoine Massey

Lenton Vanburen

Jermaine Donald

Leo Tate

Kendell Myles

Derrick Groves

Corey Boyd

Gary Price

Robert Moody

Decannon Dennis

Keith Lewis

As of 11:30 a.m., 20-year-old Myles and another escapee, whose identity has not yet been released, had been captured by the local Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Susan Hutson asked the public to remain alert, noting that the Sheriff’s Department is currently working with local, state, and federal law enforcement — on a “full-scale search operation.”

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters that it is “more than likely” the inmates were assisted somehow, as they had changed out of their jail clothes before breaking out and going on the run.

“We don’t want panic, but we do want people to be mindful,” she told reporters.

The Sheriff labeled the recent escape as a “very serious and unacceptable” scenario.

“We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance and physical security measures,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hutson has pledged that anyone who assisted in the inmates’ escape will be held accountable. The jail remains on full lockdown while headcounts and internal security reviews continue.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!