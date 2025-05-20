Louisiana jail employee charged for allegedly aiding escape of 10 inmates from Orleans Parish Jail

(Photo via: Louisiana Department of Justice)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:33 AM – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

An Orleans Parish Jail maintenance worker has been arrested after being accused of aiding the 10 inmates who escaped from the jail.

According to Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office, Sterling Williams, 33, has been charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and malfeasance in office.

“Williams admitted to agents that one of the escapees advised him to turn the water off in the cell where the inmates escaped from,” Murrill said in the statement. “Instead of reporting the inmate, Williams turned the water off as directed, allowing the inmates to carry out their scheme to successfully escape.” Advertisement

She continued stating that as of now, Williams was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail, the same one from which he allegedly helped the inmates escape. However, Murrill noted that he will be transferred to a different facility.

“This is a continuing investigation, and we will provide updates as often as possible. We will uncover all the facts eventually and anyone who aided and abetted will be prosecuted to the full extent the law allows. I encourage anyone who knows anything and even those who may have provided assistance to come forward now to obtain the best possible outcome in their particular case,” said Murrill.

The arrest came hours after a fourth escapee, Gary C. Price, was recaptured.

Three of the 10 inmates who had escaped, Kendall Myles, Dkenan Dennis, and Robert Moody — were all recaptured within 24 hours of their escape.

Louisiana State Police had already transported the three inmates out of New Orleans on a secured helicopter flight early on Saturday. They told the press that the men were being taken to a “secure state correctional facility.”

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have been conducting searches throughout the city for the remaining escapees:

Derrick Groves , convicted of killing two people and shooting two others on Mardi Gras Day in 2018.

, convicted of killing two people and shooting two others on Mardi Gras Day in 2018. Antoine Massy , held on domestic abuse and vehicle theft charges, with prior escapes dating back to 2007. Also wanted in St. Tammany Parish for kidnapping and rape.

, held on domestic abuse and vehicle theft charges, with prior escapes dating back to 2007. Also wanted in St. Tammany Parish for kidnapping and rape. Lenton Vanburen , accused of a 2021 homicide in New Orleans East.

, accused of a 2021 homicide in New Orleans East. Jermaine Donald , charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, weapons violations, and obstruction of justice.

, charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, weapons violations, and obstruction of justice. Leo Tate , awaiting trial on burglary, drug, and weapons charges.

, awaiting trial on burglary, drug, and weapons charges. Corey Boyd, accused of killing Brandon Fees during a car burglary in 2024.

