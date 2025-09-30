Louisiana Gov. Landry requests National Guard deployment across his state, reaching out to Hegseth

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

5:28 PM – Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Louisiana GOP Governor Jeff Landry formally requested the deployment of up to 1,000 National Guard troops throughout the state on Monday, citing ongoing violent crime and law enforcement personnel shortages in the Pelican State.

Governor Landry’s plan targets high-crime cities like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport, where he stressed that additional support is needed to ensure public safety.

In addition, the governor pointed to staffing shortages in police departments across Louisiana as one of the driving reasons behind his request. Many urban areas, particularly New Orleans and Baton Rouge, have struggled to retain enough officers — even as crime rates in those areas have shown slight declines recently.

Nonetheless, Landry argued that without more federal help, Louisiana cities will not be able to sustain the downward trend.

The request, pending approval, has been submitted to U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and it would extend through the end of fiscal year 2026.

According to the governor’s letter, the National Guard’s role would include supporting law enforcement presence in crime-ridden areas, providing logistical and communications assistance, and securing critical infrastructure. All operations are intended to follow established rules of engagement while prioritizing community outreach to maintain transparency and public trust, he added.

“Despite recent declines in crime, we must take proactive measures to protect our communities,” Landry said. He also referenced the Trump administration’s past military deployments in Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tennessee, as successful models for federal-state collaboration.

Soon after, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill voiced strong support of the move, stating: “Just one life lost to violence is too much.”

However, Baton Rouge Councilman Anthony Kenney condemned the plan as a “shortsighted misuse of federal resources” and he called for greater investment in community programs to address the root causes of crime.

