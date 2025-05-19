Louisiana: Fourth escaped inmate recaptured in New Orleans, 6 still on the run 

(Photo via: Louisiana State Police)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:49 PM – Monday, May 19, 2025

Gary C. Price, one of 10 inmates who escaped the Orleans Justice Center jail last Friday, has been recaptured, with six of them still on the run.

On Monday, Louisiana State Police announced that Price, 21, the fourth escapee to be recaptured, was finally apprehended.

Police stated that Price was found in an abandoned house in the 4600 block of Good Drive. In addition to his escape, the suspect was first wanted by police in connection with an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Three of the 10 inmates who had escaped, Kendall Myles, Dkenan Dennis, and Robert Moody — were all recaptured within 24 hours of their escape.

Louisiana State Police had already transported the three inmates out of New Orleans on a secured helicopter flight early on Saturday. They told the press that the men were being taken to a “secure state correctional facility.”

Sheriff Susan Hutson noted that there is evidence that the breakout was aided from within the facility — leading to three employees being suspended as a result of an internal inquiry.

Hutson continued, explaining that the officer assigned to the escapees’ housing unit had left, though she did not detail whether she believed he was “in on the plan,” to go pick up some food. During that time, the locked up offenders quickly unlocked a cell door, took a toilet from the wall, entered the recreation yard, climbed a fence, and crossed the highway.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have been conducting searches throughout the city for the remaining escapees:

Derrick Groves , convicted of killing two people and shooting two others on Mardi Gras Day in 2018.

, convicted of killing two people and shooting two others on Mardi Gras Day in 2018. Antoine Massy , held on domestic abuse and vehicle theft charges, with prior escapes dating back to 2007. Also wanted in St. Tammany Parish for kidnapping and rape.

, held on domestic abuse and vehicle theft charges, with prior escapes dating back to 2007. Also wanted in St. Tammany Parish for kidnapping and rape. Lenton Vanburen , accused of a 2021 homicide in New Orleans East.

, accused of a 2021 homicide in New Orleans East. Jermaine Donald , charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, weapons violations, and obstruction of justice.

, charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, weapons violations, and obstruction of justice. Leo Tate , awaiting trial on burglary, drug, and weapons charges.

, awaiting trial on burglary, drug, and weapons charges. Corey Boyd, accused of killing Brandon Fees during a car burglary in 2024.

