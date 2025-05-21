Louisiana: Fifth escaped inmate recaptured in New Orleans, 5 still remain on the run 

(Photo via; Louisiana State Police)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:07 AM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A fifth inmate who escaped a New Orleans jail has been re-captured as five others are still on the run from authorities.

The Louisiana State police said that Corey Boyd, who was briefly seen hours after the jailbreak last Friday, was arrested on Tuesday.

Boyd, 19, was re-captured in New Orleans. He is charged for killing Brandon Fees during a car burglary in 2024.

Advertisement

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and threatening a public official.

“Boyd will ultimately be transported to a secure state facility outside of the area and booked for Simple Escape,” the state police said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, three of the 10 inmates who had escaped, Kendall Myles, Dkenan Dennis, and Robert Moody — were all recaptured within 24 hours of their escape. A fourth escapee, Gary C. Price, was re-arrested on Monday.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have been conducting searches throughout the city for the remaining escapees:

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr. , 26, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison.

, 26, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison. Jermaine Donald , 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice. Antoine Massey , 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation. Derrick Groves , 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee. Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug counts.

The arrest came hours after Sterling Williams, an Orleans Parish Jail maintenance worker, was arrested after being accused of aiding the 10 inmates in their escape.

Williams, 33, was charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and malfeasance in office.

“Williams admitted to agents that one of the escapees advised him to turn the water off in the cell where the inmates escaped from,” Attorney General Liz Murrill said in the statement. “Instead of reporting the inmate, Williams turned the water off as directed, allowing the inmates to carry out their scheme to successfully escape.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!