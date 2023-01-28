Los Angeles shooting

Police officers are seen at the intersection of US 101 freeway and the Moorpark Rad exit as police vehicles close off the area responding to a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on November 8, 2018. (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 1:05 PM PT – Saturday, January 28, 2023

At least three people were killed and four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest area north of Beverly Hills. Officers responded to 911 calls with reports of people being “down” at a short term rental residence.

When the Los Angeles Police Department arrived on scene, they declared three people dead and four others were wounded, two had gone to the hospital on their own, while the other two were transported by authorities.

Two victims are reported to be in critical conditions, while the other two are in stable condition. No suspect or suspects have been identified, and they are believed to still be at large.

Authorities are reported to be interviewing occupants of the neighborhood who might be witnesses as part of the investigation, as well as asking residents for surveillance video in the area that might help their investigation.

This shooting comes a week after the Monterey Park mass shooting which resulted in 11 people dead, along with another California shooting three days later when another gunman had shot and killed seven people and wounding one more at a mushroom farm south of San Francisco.

As a result of these shootings, California officials have called on stricter gun control laws in a state that already boasts some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Homicide Detectives at (213) 486-6890.