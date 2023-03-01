Local Choirs & Andrew Lloyd Weber Set To Headline King Charles’ Coronation

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Wednesday, March 1, 2023

After a failed attempt to book British “A Listers” like Elton John and Harry Styles, the Crown has been been forced to book outdated talent and local choirs for the May 7th coronation of King Charles III.

Time Magazine has reported that other acts expected to perform include U.S. Motown legend Lionel Richie, Kylie and Dannii Minogue and 90’s Brit-Pop boy band Take That—minus its lead band member Robbie Williams. Local choirs from around the U.K. have been summoned to perform as well.

According to Buckingham Palace officials, Elton John was at the top of Charles’ list. The official statement said that Elton is performing in Germany the Friday before and would not be able to make the turnaround in time for the U.K. celebration.

Harry Styles’ management said that the 2023 Grammy Award winner is “tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together, as they’ll be on much-needed downtime.”

The Crown has tried to put a good face on the rejections by citing technical and scheduling issues. Some critics are claiming that many of the artists rejections have happened due to fallout from Charles’ divorce to Princess Diana.

Other critics have reported that many in the U.K. are not pleased with the monarch’s recent marriage to Camilla Parker-Bowles, and her new title. On February 25th, sources at Buckingham Palace reported that Camilla will be referenced as “Queen” instead of “Queen Consort” following Charles’ coronation on May 6th.

Some sympathetic to the newly minted King have commented that the Crown should not have a problem booking some better talent.

“They’d be crazy not to ask Madonna, who has a massive 40th-anniversary tour this summer, and I’m sure wouldn’t mind the opportunity to perform for the King,” said Christopher Andersen, New York Times Best Selling Biographer and author of “The King.” “So, plenty of options. People are reading way too much into what really amounts to scheduling conflicts. It’s a singular moment in history, and, frankly, just too massive a gig!”

The King has pledged a less extravagant ceremony, partly in response to the cost-of-living crisis.