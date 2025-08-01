Lizzo posts parody image of herself poking fun at Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad: ‘If the Democrats won the election’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Lizzo attends a Celebrity Softball Game Hosted by Mookie Betts to Celebrate Black Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Singer and rapper Lizzo has playfully inserted herself into the conversation surrounding actress Sydney Sweeney’s “controversial” denim advertisement for American Eagle, with critics accusing her of jealousy and fans hyping up the humorous social media post.

Just last week, Sweeney appeared in several sensual, “Brooke Shields-esque” advertisements for American Eagle — promoting their denim line.

Sweeney had also recently been mentioned in the news for her June “Bathwater Bliss” campaign with men’s body care brand Dr. Squatch, which promoted bars of soap supposedly infused with Sweeney’s bath water.

This most recent stint with American Eagle came under fire not only for the ads’ blatant sexualization of Sweeney, but also for its alleged subliminal “Nazi propaganda” and “White supremacy” messaging — prompting liberals and leftists to make the Adolf Hitler connection.

“Sydney Sweeney has good jeans” is the campaign’s tagline that caused such a stir. The line was a play on words equating “jeans” to “genes.”

However, online commentators were quick to point out the “deliberate wordplay,” noting that the phrase also alludes to “great genes”—a double entendre referencing her genetic attributes. Progressive online users argued that the ad is reminiscent of Nazi and Hitler propaganda, as Adolf Hitler had strongly promoted the idea of a “Aryan master race,” which he described as racially superior, particularly emphasizing Nordic features, such as fair skin, blond hair, and blue eyes, as ideal.

In response on Thursday, Lizzo posted an image of herself in a denim-on-denim outfit lying back seductively in an imitation of one of the photos that emerged in Sweeney’s ad campaign. The caption, “If the Democrats won the election,” was in included along with the photo as well.

Underneath, Lizzo also wrote, “My jeans are black…”

(L) Lizzo parody Ameircan Eagle “ad.” (Photo via: Instagram public profile) / (R) Sydney Sweeney ad FOR American Eagle. (Photo via: screenshot from X)

The post jokingly suggests that a cultural shift in the U.S. has occurred since President Donald Trump took office for the second time.

However, some have argued that it is unclear who the joke was meant to poke fun at, especially considering Lizzo’s recent weight loss, which was not received well by other “body-positivity” supporters on the left.

The comment section of her post on Instagram was similarly divided:

“My jeans are Black. My genes built this country. My jeans are made from the same cotton this country was built on,” one commenter said. “Thank God that Trump won,” said another.

