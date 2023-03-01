Liz Cheney Joins UVA Faculty

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney speaks after the committee voted to subpoena former US President Donald Trump to testify, during a hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 4:27 PM PT – Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney is reported to have accepted a professorship at the University of Virginia.

Former House Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is set to join the faculty of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

Representatives from UVA said, “Cheney will participate in university-wide lectures, serve as a guest lecturer in student seminars, contribute to the department’s research, and participate in university and community events.”

Many have reported that Cheney was ousted from her post in the U.S. House Of Representatives for retaliating against former President Donald Trump.

The representative from Wyoming served as the vice chairwoman of the House select committee that investigated the January 6th protest on the Capitol. Along with 10 other House Republicans, Cheney voted to impeach Trump for his role in the protest. Cheney lost her congressional seat to the Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman in her state’s primary race.

As a result of Cheney’s record and clear stance against the former president, the UVA administration felt that Cheney would be a good fit for their university.

“With democracy under fire in this country and elsewhere around the world, Liz Cheney serves as a model of political courage and leadership. Liz will send a compelling message to students about integrity. She’s a true profile in courage, and she was willing to pay the price for her principles — and democracy itself,” said Larry Sabato, director of the UVA Center For Politics.

According to UVA, Cheney’s appointment to the faculty is effective immediately and will run through the fall 2023 semester. The former congresswoman has been slated to serve as a guest lecturer in student seminars and contribute to the department’s research.

In the past, Cheney has alluded to a possible presidential run in 2024. She repeatedly told the press that her plan would be to defeat Donald Trump just to make sure he doesn’t win a second term in the White House.