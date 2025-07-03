Liverpool ‘soccer star’ Diogo Jota dies alongside his brother in car crash just days after his wedding 

M| Well-wishers leave flowers at a memorial set up close to Anfield football ground for their Portuguese forward Diogo Jota in Liverpool, north-west England July 3, 2025. (Photo by PAUL BARKER/AFP via Getty Images) T| Liverpool’s Portuguese striker #20 Diogo Jota (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) B| Porto’s midfielder Andre Silva (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

2:45 PM – Thursday, July 3, 2025

Liverpool soccer star Diogo Jota has died in a car crash, along with his brother, in northwestern Spain just days after being married.

The 28-year-old Portuguese striker and his 26-year-old brother, Andre Silva, who was also a Portuguese soccer player, were discovered dead after their car collided and caught fire in Zamora in northwestern Spain, shortly after midnight, police announced.

According to authorities, their Lamborghini’s tire seemingly “exploded” as it crashed into another vehicle.

Police are currently investigating the accident, and they noted that no other vehicles were involved. Officials also stated that the brothers were alone in the car. Their bodies are currently undergoing forensic analysis.

The incident comes just 11 days after he married 28-year-old Rute Cardoso.

“A day we will never forget,” he wrote in a tragic last Instagram post showing off emotional footage from the wedding day. “Yes to forever,” his wife wrote alongside a series of photos.

Jota and Cardoso shared three children, including one who was born just last year.

The Portuguese Football Federation said it had “lost two champions.”

“Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honor their legacy every day.”

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also sent his condolences to the family.

“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honored the name of Portugal, and his brother, is unexpected and tragic,” Luis Montenegro said. “I offer my most sincere condolences to his family.”

Jota was born in Porto and began his career with F.C. Pacos de Ferreira before joining the Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017.

He later arrived at Anfield in September 2020, scoring 65 goals in 182 games. In addition, he played in 49 games with Portugal’s team, winning the UEFA Nations League twice.

“Liverpool Football Club [is] devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the club said on X.

His brother played for F.C. Penafiel in the second division.

Meanwhile, many soccer fans and soccer clubs conveyed their shock after hearing the news — paying their tributes to Jota on social media.

