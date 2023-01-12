Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54

Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 6:18 PM PT – Thursday, January 12, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54. She was the only child of Elvis Presley and passed away after being hospitalized Thursday.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley released a statement on Thursday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Paramedics rushed to Presley’s Calabasas home after reports of a cardiac arrest. According to TMZ, paramedics preformed CPR and administered epinephrine, in order to help her regain a pulse.

Presley was last seen publicly on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes. While at the award show, she watched Austin Butler win the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama for his portrayal of her father Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic movie Elvis.

Lisa Marie was born on February 1st, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was nine years old when her father passed away. Following the death of her grandfather Vernon Presley, she became the sole heir to the Presley fortune and inherited her father’s Graceland residence. She later turned his residence into a sanctuary for Elvis fans to visit. Graceland welcomes over 600,000 visitors annually.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Presley had a music career and released three albums. Her album To Whom It May Concern, released in 2003, is gold-certified.

Presley leaves behind her mother, Pricilla Presley, and her three children Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.