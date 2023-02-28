Lightfoot loses re-election bid

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pauses during her concession speech as her spouse Amy Eshleman applauds during an election night party for the mayoral election Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

OAN Sophia Flores

7:38 PM PT – Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Lori Lightfoot has been ousted as Chicago mayor. This is the first time in 40 years that an elected Chicago mayor has lost reelection.

On Tuesday, Lightfoot (D-Ill.) failed to be one of the top two vote getters in the mayoral election to be in Chicago. She was bested by Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson. Vallas is a former Chicago Public Schools CEO, and Johnson is the Cook County commissioner.

The two men will now face off against each other in an April 4th runoff election. The runoff does not come as a surprise to many, as it was unlikely that a single candidate would win half of the vote in the nine-way race.

Vallas had 35% of the vote and Johnson had 20%. Lightfoot came in third place with 16%.

The Democrat incumbent conceded defeat on Tuesday night shortly after the results were announced.

“Obviously, we didn’t win the election today, but I stand here with my head held high,” she said.

In weeks leading up to the race, Lightfoot’s popularity plummeted. Under her reign, Chicago reached the highest number of killings in a quarter century.

According to a poll by Mason-Dixon Polling, 63% of Chicagoans felt unsafe during the time Lightfoot was mayor.