Legendary Italian singer Andrea Bocelli performs for Trump ahead of Zelensky meeting

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:47 PM – Friday, October 17, 2025

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli visited the Oval Office on Friday to deliver a surprise performance for President Donald Trump ahead of his high-stakes summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Bocelli, famous for his iconic song “Time to Say Goodbye,” also known as “Con Te Partirò,” belted out the tune while Trump enjoyed the brief performance from behind the Resolute Desk.

Footage of the heartwarming moment was shared by the White House and President Trump’s Special Assistant and Communications Advisor, Margo Martin, on social media.

The impromptu performance was met with visible enjoyment from the GOP President, who later confirmed that Bocelli is scheduled to return to the White House for a special performance on December 5th this year. Trump jokingly emphasized that invitations would be extended to cabinet members, but only “if they’re doing a good job.”

Bocelli, an acclaimed Italian tenor, has sold over 90 million records worldwide. He rose to fame in 1994 after winning the newcomer category at the Sanremo Music Festival. His 1997 album “Romanza” remains the best-selling album ever by an Italian artist, while his 1999 release “Sogno” also achieved international success. Throughout his career, Bocelli has recorded operas, arias, and Neapolitan songs, and collaborated with renowned artists such as Celine Dion and Sarah Brightman.

As a longtime supporter of Ukraine, Bocelli has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts involving war refugees, including adopting an injured dog from Ukraine and supporting the Andrea Bocelli Foundation — which provides aid and psychological support to displaced families.

The performance occurred shortly before Trump’s scheduled meeting with the Ukrainian leaer, highlighting how art and cultural diplomacy can intersect during high-level political events.

