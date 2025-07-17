Leavitt: WSJ outlet will be sued following release of ‘hatchet job’ article with a ‘FAKE birthday letter,’ other false information: ‘That’s not at all how he speaks or writes’

(L) Pedestrians walk past the Wall Street Journal building at 1155 6th Avenue May 1, 2007 in New York City.(Photograph by Michael Nagle/Getty Images) / White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)]

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:30 PM – Thursday, July 17, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he will be suing The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch – the Chairman and CEO of NewsCorp.

On Thursday, Trump revealed that he and his Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, were warned by Murdoch about an upcoming story in The Wall Street Journal. The story claimed that Trump had drawn a picture of a woman’s breasts and signed it with a birthday message to the late disgraced mogul Jeffrey Epstein. According to the report, the letter included the message: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Prior to its publishing, Trump and Leavitt directly told the editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, that the letter “was a FAKE.”

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump stated when The Journal approached him about the letter. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Despite the president denying that he ever wrote the letter to Epstein, the outlet ran the story. Trump quickly took to Truth Social to announce that he will be suing The WSJ, NewsCorp, and Murdoch.

“President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal. It has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’ and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant.” The Truth Social post also pointed out that “if there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago. It certainly would not have sat in a file waiting for “TRUMP” to have won three Elections. This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS!”

