Leavitt: Trump diagnosed with chronic condition after swelling in legs, hand bruising

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:11 PM – Thursday, July 17, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has revealed that President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a blood circulation issue.

On Thursday, Leavitt announced during a briefing that, after noticing “mild swelling in his lower legs,” the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

She also addressed bruising on Trump’s hands, which she said was assessed to be “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin” as a preventative heart-health measure.

Advertisement

“In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today,” Leavitt said. “In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” she continued. “The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency … a common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.” “Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease … An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified additionally,” she stated. “Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand,” she also acknowledged. “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy and the president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here.”

However, she did not clarify how Trump would be treated for the medical issue.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!