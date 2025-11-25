Leavitt: ‘Tremendous progress’ made toward Ukraine peace deal, though specifics still need to be sorted

(Background) U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 17, 2025. (Photo by TOM BRENNER/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to journalists outside of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 24, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:38 AM – Tuesday, November 25, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the “tremendous progress” being made on a Ukraine-Russia peace deal, noting that only “a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details” still need to be resolved.

“Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table,” Leavitt said on X on Tuesday. “There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.”

Leavitt’s post came only hours after Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov announced that officials had agreed on “core terms” of an agreement to finally end the over three-year-long war.

Ukraine has until Thursday — Thanksgiving — to agree to the Trump administration’s 28-point peace plan, proposed last week, though it has been criticized for allegedly “favoring Russia.”

According to the proposed deal, Ukraine must commit in its constitution to never join NATO. It must also remain a non-nuclear state and cede invaded territory to Russia.

However, the country is also granted security guarantees and would receive aid in rebuilding after the war from other countries, including the United States. The package offers help with infrastructure development and with reconnecting families, among other benefits.

Additionally, Russia would be barred from offensive action against Ukraine or other neighboring countries.

President Trump has emphasized that the Ukraine-Russia peace deal remains fluid and open to further negotiations, despite the encouraging strides forward. U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll recently held discussions with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi, as reported by CBS News.

Leavitt, speaking to reporters on Monday, also confirmed there are no immediate plans for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit the White House, while Trump prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving in Florida.

