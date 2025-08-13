Leavitt shows American wage growth with inflation remaining low, stable: ‘Ignore the Panicans and trust in President Trump’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 12, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:47 PM – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has asserted that those expressing concern—or what she referred to as “panicans”—are mistaken in questioning President Donald Trump’s economic stewardship.

According to President Trump, a “panican” is a “new party based on weak and stupid people” panicking about the implementation of new tariffs.

On Tuesday, Leavitt shared during a press conference the positive aspects of Trump’s economy and the July inflation report, which again beat expert forecasts.

Advertisement

“We continue to see positive economic reports across the board. Today’s CPI report revealed that inflation beat market expectations once again, and inflation remains stable. Overall inflation has run at a 1.9 average annual pace in President Trump’s first six months in office,” she told reporters.

Leavitt’s remarks exemplify a confident administration stance that current economic indicators validate the president’s policies. She further framed any skepticism as unwarranted fear mongering.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-over-year, beating expectations of a larger number.

“Prices for everyday goods continue to decline. Energy prices fell in July, including gasoline, which is down nearly 10 percent over last year, and propane, which is down 2.5 percent over last year as well,” she said. “Egg prices fell once again in July and are down 20 percent since President Trump took office. Shelter inflation, the largest contributor to overall inflation, is at its lowest level since October of 2021.”

Leavitt went on to emphasize the continuous pay growth under Trump and the fact that salaries are surpassing inflation. She suggested that Americans’ incomes are rising faster than the price of things.

“Wage growth for American workers is beating inflation once again,” Leavitt said. “As inflation declines, this administration continues to be wholeheartedly committed to putting more money back into the American people’s pockets. American real wages are up 1.3% over last year, and have increased each month since President Trump took office, and small business optimism, according to this morning’s report, has also reached a five-month high.”

The press secretary concluded her announcement by encouraging Americans not to listen to “Panicans” and trust in Trump’s vision.

“Ignore the Panicans and trust in President Trump. That is our motto here at the White House. The America First economic agenda is working,” she said. “Today’s CPI report revealed that inflation beat market expectations once again and remains stable, underscoring President Trump’s commitment to lower costs for American families and businesses. The Panicans continue to be proven wrong by the data – President Trump’s tariffs are raking in billions of dollars, small business optimism is at a five-month high, and real wages are rising. The American people have rightfully put their trust in President Trump’s America First agenda that is Making America Wealthy Again,” Leavitt stated.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!