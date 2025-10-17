Leavitt responds to Jeffries’ insults, calling him an ‘America last, stone-cold loser’ amid ongoing govt shutdown

(Background) House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol on October 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images) / (L) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to the media in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

5:12 PM – Friday, October 17, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fiercely rebuked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries this week, labeling him an “America Last, stone-cold loser” in a powerful retort to his attempt to belittle her with divisive and demeaning rhetoric.

On Friday morning, Jeffries (D-N.Y.) slammed Leavitt and the Republicans as tensions still remain high amid the ongoing government shutdown — with no clear end in sight — as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

“You’ve got Karoline Leavitt, who’s sick. She’s out of control. And I’m not sure whether she’s just demented, ignorant, a stone-cold liar, or all of the above,” Jeffries stated. “But the notion that an official White House spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of terrorists, violent criminals, and undocumented immigrants makes no sense, that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown.”

Jeffries’ comments were in reference to a comment Leavitt made during a Thursday Fox News interview, in which she stated that the “Democratic Party’s main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”

At the time, Leavitt had been responding to a video of an interview with Democratic socialist NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim, who has consistently avoided directly condemning the Islamist terrorist group Hamas.

In response to the Minority Leader’s jabs, Leavitt shot back, asserting that Jeffries and his party were merely “lashing out because they know what I said is true.”

Leavitt continued to argue that Democrats show troubling sympathy for Hamas, while also sharply criticizing their reckless support for former President Joe Biden’s open-border policies — further highlighting that it undermined America’s security and sovereignty.

“The Democrat Party’s elected officials absolutely cater to pro-Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals. House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning Hamas following the horrific Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, and Democrats cheered on pro-Hamas radicals while they hijacked America’s college campuses and harassed Jewish students,” Leavitt stated. “Democrats opened our borders and allowed tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country over the past four years, including rapists and murderers, because they view them as future voters,” she continued. “Democrats coddle violent criminals and support soft-on-crime policies like cashless bail that let violent offenders back on the streets to hurt law-abiding citizens.” “Democrats do NOT serve the interests of the American people. Hakeem Jeffries is an America last, stone-cold loser. Now open up the government and stop simping to try to get your radical left-wing base to like you,” Leavitt added.

The U.S. Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution for the 10th time on Thursday — extending the government shutdown. Thursday’s vote failed by a vote of 51 to 45, ultimately falling short of the required 60 votes needed to pass the spending bill.

Conservatives argue that Democrats are obstructing the critical government funding bill, holding it hostage to their health care demands, while Republicans have expressed a commitment to addressing health care concerns after securing the nation’s funding.

The Senate has since adjourned for the weekend with plans to pick back up on Monday.

