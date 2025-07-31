Leavitt announces ballroom plans at WH

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt displays a rendering for a new White House ballroom during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 31, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:20 PM – Thursday, July 31, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that construction for a new ballroom inside the White House will begin in September.

On Thursday, Leavitt made the announcement during a press conference.

She stated that the ballroom is set to be built beside the East Wing and the East Wing will be “modernized,” with offices in that area relocated during construction.

The White House also noted that the approximately $200 million dollar structure will be financially covered by President Donald Trump and other donors — not U.S. taxpayers.

The ballroom will seat 650 guests, more than triple the capacity of the East Room, and it is intended to host state functions without relying on temporary outdoor tents.

“The White House state ballroom will be a much needed and exquisite addition of 90,000 square feet,” Leavitt said, adding that it would have a seated capacity of 650 people and would eliminate the need for a “large and unsightly tent” to host state dinners and other large events.

