Leader of Al-Qaeda calls for Trump, Vance and top advisors’ assassinations 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:57 AM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The leader of Al-Qaeda, Sa’ad Bin Atef al-Awlaki, has called for President Donald Trump and his top advisers to be assassinated as revenge for their pro-Israel stance.

According to a report by The New York Post, al-Awlaki, the newest leader of the group Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a video on social media where he encouraged American Muslims to “take revenge” on the United States.

“Do not consult anyone about killing infidel Americans,” he said in the disturbing clip. Advertisement “Go after the scum of the earth and its greatest criminals. These are Trump and his vice president [JD Vance], his advisor and his supporters in terms of finance, administration, and technology,” he continued.

The outlet stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and even Elon Musk were among the advisers named.

“Go after them and their families and all those who have any ties or are close to the politicians of the White House. There are no red lines after all that has been happening to our people in Gaza,” al-Awlaki said.

He also praised those who have carried out recent anti-Semitic terror attacks and those who have attempted to assassinate Trump. The leader went on to call for “strikes” on all Jews.

“Do not leave a single safe place for Jews — just as they have not left any homes, shelters, or respite for the Palestinians,” he said. “Even hospitals are being bombed over the heads of the sick and wounded, and the heads of the women, children and the elderly. Take revenge.”

