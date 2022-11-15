Laxalt concedes to Democrat incumbent in Nevada Senate race

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks to supporters during an election night campaign event on Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:46 AM PT – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The Republican contender in the Nevada Senate race has conceded to incumbent Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto.

On Twitter Tuesday, Adam Laxalt issued a statement saying that he was proud of the campaign he ran. He also said that he is confident that any challenge under Nevada’s election laws would not impact the outcome of the race.

Election officials maintained that Nevada’s slow release of midterm results was normal and that it was due to the methodical processing of vote counts.

Laxalt pledged that he would forever remain committed to the state and country. The attorney announced that he will now return to private practice.