Lawyers for Sean Combs file appeal for immediate release

Hip-Hop artist Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs performing on ‘MTV 2 Large’ on New Year’s Eve in MTV’s Times Square studios, 12/31/99. (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

OAN Staff Bailey Broadwater

4:36 PM – Thursday, December 25, 2025

Lawyers for disgraced rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are calling for his immediate release from prison.

In their motion filed this week, Combs’ attorneys argued that the rapper was improperly sentenced, claiming the judge overseeing his case was acting as a “13th juror.”

They added that Combs’ conduct that led to his conviction was not criminal in nature and urged a federal appeals court to immediately release him from prison.

His legal team is also asking the court to reverse his conviction or direct the trial judge to reduce his sentence.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

