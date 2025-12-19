Lawsuit: John Travolta’s son is allegedly Elvis Presley’s great grandson with Riley Keough

(Background) John Travolta attends the Opening Night Gala and 30th Anniversary Screening of “Pulp Fiction” during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 18, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM) / (L) Riley Keough attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards on December 01, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) / (R) 1st May 1967: American rock n’ roll singer and actor Elvis Presley (1935-1977) with his bride Priscilla Beaulieu after their wedding in Las Vegas. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

8:21 AM – Friday, December 19, 2025

A lawsuit had invoked the name of John Travolta, claiming that his youngest son was conceived through an egg donation from Riley Keough, making him the king of rock and roll’s great-grandson.

The filing names Priscilla Presley, 80, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, and her son Navarone Garibaldi, 38, as defendants. It was submitted on Tuesday by Priscilla’s former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, as part of a $50 million breach-of-contract lawsuit.

According to the filing, Elvis and Priscilla’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, 36, donated her eggs to Travolta, 71, and his wife, Kelly Preston, now deceased, so that the couple could have their youngest son, 15-year-old Ben. If true, this would make him Elvis’s great-grandson.

The suit also claimed that Riley’s late mother and Elvis’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, had also previously donated her eggs to Preston. Her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, 61, is repeatedly referenced as the source of the claim.

“That just sounds crazy,” he told the Daily Mail when contacted about the accusation about Lisa Marie. “I have not heard anything about it.”

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Lockwood claimed Travolta decided against using Lisa Marie’s “eggs with heroin,” referencing her reported opioid addiction. Instead, Keough provided eggs for Preston to have a third child at age 48.

Travolta and Preston’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, an actor, singer and model, is 25. Their oldest son, Jett Travolta, passed away at age 16 in 2009 from a seizure. His father marked what would have been his 33rd birthday earlier this year, saying on Instagram, “’Happy birthday Jett – I miss you so much! Love you forever!”

The lawsuit further alleges that Keough was “given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000-$20,000 for the deal.”

This accusation refers to a handwritten note on hotel stationery that outlined the supposed deal, which serves as evidence in the case.

The note also mentions a doctor and nurse connected to the matter, and names Kelly Preston as the person who carried the baby. Preston was 57 when she passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

A note detailing the supposed agreement between Travolta and Keough that served as evidence in the ongoing lawsuit. (Superior Court of the State of California)

Though representatives for Travolta, Keough and Presley have not directly addressed the egg donation claim, Presley’s attorney, Marty Singer, called the allegations “shameful.”

“Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to deflect from their significant liability to Priscilla Presley,” Singer said in a statement. “These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case. The conduct of Kruse, Fialko, and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court,” the attorney added.

