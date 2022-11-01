Latest poll shows Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) asks a question at a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The Republican-led committee was holding its first hearing on policing since the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 2:59 PM PT – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

A Trump-endorsed Senator is pulling away from his opponent with midterms fast approaching.

In the latest Emerson College Survey published on Monday, incumbent Utah Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) leads his independent challenger Evan McMullin by 10 points. The poll also showed that 71% of Republican voters claimed they would vote for Lee next week, with 23% saying they would vote for McMullin.

The Emerson College Polling survey was conducted from Oct. 25th until Oct. 28th. A total of 825 respondents participated in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.3 percentage points.

The Republican hopes to be elected to a third term in the Senate.