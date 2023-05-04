Last of 4 escaped Mississippi convicts found 20 miles from prison

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 6:35 PM – Thursday, May 4, 2023

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones has reported that the last of four inmates who had escaped from a Mississippi jail have been discovered early on Thursday at a residence close to the detention facility.

22-year-old Corey Harrison was apprehended at a home in Crystal Springs, which is roughly 20 miles from the prison. In relation to the escape and inquiry, a female friend of his was also detained and is now being charged as an accomplice, according to the sheriff’s social media posts.

Jones applauded the “state, federal and local law enforcement agencies that assisted with the tense days long investigation and search regarding the escapees. All escapees are accounted for.”

On April 22nd, according to authorities, Harrison and three other prisoners escaped from the Raymond Detention Center outside Jackson, the state’s capital.

Authorities revealed this week that one of the inmates, Casey Grayson, was discovered dead over the weekend at a truck stop in New Orleans. His cause of death will not be known until the autopsy report’s findings are returned. Jones added that no evidence of wrongdoing had been discovered by investigators.

Dylan Arrington, another inmate, was shot and killed by deputies on April 26th after he barricaded himself inside a house in central Mississippi and set it on fire. He is believed to have murdered Anthony Watts, 61, and taken his truck following the escape.

Jerry Raynes, the third inmate, is suspected of stealing a vehicle used for public works and escaping to Texas before being caught on April 27th.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a rare requisition of the Raymond jail in July after he said inadequacies in oversight and staffing led to a “stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.”

The Fifth Circuit stayed the lower court’s order until it ruled on the district’s petition for retrial, before the trustee was due to take over control of the prison on January 1st.

