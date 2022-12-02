Last day for early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

The Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 9, 2022. (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:35 PM PT – Friday, December 2, 2022

The State of Georgia is wrapping up early voting in the runoff race for Senate.

Friday is the final day to cast an early ballot in the Peach State, ahead of Tuesday’s election.

As of Thursday night, more than a million Georgians had voted early in the tight election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Georgia election officials predict record-breaking early voting numbers, with this year’s voter turnout and absentee ballots exceeding prior runoff records in 2016 and 2018.

If Walker wins, the Senate will be split 50-50 with the vice president breaking any ties.