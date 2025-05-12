Last American Hostage In Gaza, Edan Alexander, Released To Red Cross After Over 580 Days In Captivity

Israelis react after the release of Edan Alexander, an Israeli-US captive in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on May 12, 2025. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:53 AM – Monday, May 12, 2025

Edan Alexander, the last American hostage in Gaza, has been handed to the Red Cross after 586 days in captivity.

Advertisement

According to reports, Alexander, a 21-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, will be received by a specialized Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit and will be brought to an initial reception facility in Re’im, where he will undergo preliminary medical and psychological evaluation.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades have just released the Israeli soldier holding American citizenship, Edan Alexander, following communications with the U.S. administration,” Hamas said in a statement. “This comes as part of the mediators’ efforts to reach a ceasefire, open the border crossings, and allow the entry of aid and relief for our people in the Gaza Strip.”

On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Donald Trump “is fighting to secure the release of every American detained abroad and won’t stop until this conflict is over and all our hostages are home.”

A crowd began to form in Alexander’s hometown of Tenafly, N.J., erupting in applause as news of his release spread.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday with Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, and Mike Huckabee, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Netanyahu then called Trump today to thank him for his support in securing Alexander’s release.

Alexander’s family will meet him at the Re’im facility, accompanied by their assigned officer from the Missing Persons and Hostages Headquarters. Following their initial reconnection, Edan and his family will be evacuated to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital for further treatment, according to an Israeli official who spoke with Fox News Digital.

Since Alexander is also an IDF soldier, he will be provided with a comprehensive support framework, including medical, psychological, and logistical assistance, facilitated by military professionals.

Alexander was serving in the Israeli Defense Forces when he was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, after Hamas terrorists rushed the border, killing nearly 1,200 Israelis while taking 250 others captive.

Hamas first announced his release on Sunday, claiming that it was done to gain favor with Trump and secure a cease-fire deal.

Ayelet Samerano, the mother of hostage Yonatan Samerano, said that Mother’s Day was celebrated “[a]round the world, mothers celebrated with their children.”

“But for me – and the other mothers of the 59 hostages – it was just another day of nightmare. Yes, I am happy for the Alexander family. They will finally have their son Edan back. I thank President Trump and Steve Witkoff for this progress,” she added. “But President Trump – please don’t stop. This is only the first step. Do whatever is necessary to bring every last one home. The other 58 hostages have no time left. They are in hell. The living could be killed any day. The deceased – their bodies could be lost forever. They must all come home.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!