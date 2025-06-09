Las Vegas Strip shooting: Suspect identified by authorities, charged with 2 counts of murder

Tourists are silhouetted as they watch the Bellagio fountain show on the Las Vegas Strip October 12, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:10 PM – Monday, June 9, 2025

Two fatalities have been reported after a male suspect, who is now in police custody after turning himself in, opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, Manuel Ruiz, 41, turned himself in on Monday at a Henderson police station.

He is now facing two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh stated that the shooting occurred on Sunday at around 10:40 p.m. local time. Two metro officers had reportedly heard gunfire and quickly ran toward the area, where they soon discovered two people with gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk.

“The suspect and victim had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms,” Walsh said.

Footage of the tragic incident has been circulating on social media. In one video, the 41-year-old suspect is captured aiming his firearm at another individual.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has not yet released the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

