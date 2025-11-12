Lara Trump praises Fetterman for voting to end govt. shutdown despite party pushback: ‘Reminds me of someone else I know’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:52 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Lara Trump praised Democrat Senator John Fetterman for voting with Republicans in attempting to end the government shutdown, noting that he reminds her of President Donald Trump.

In a Tuesday Fox News interview, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law discussed Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) decision to defect from his party and vote with the Republicans to restore government funds.

“It’s so refreshing, Martha, to see that there is someone like John Fetterman out there, a politician who does the right thing, regardless of the pressure he feels from his own party or a TV host like Sonny Hostin,” Lara Trump told host Martha MacCallum.

“They are getting aggressive with him as well,” she continued. “He reminds me of someone else I know. His name is Donald J. Trump. This is what people love. They love authenticity and they love someone who is willing to stand up and fight for the right things.”

“John Fetterman voted every single time with Republicans to reopen the government, to fund the government. When I sat down with him for an interview on my show, he talked about the fact that he doesn’t ever agree, no matter who’s at fault, with shutting down the government.” Advertisement

Lara Trump went on to argue that the Democrat government shutdown “hurt the entire country” so the Democrats could “make a political play.”

“Look at the havoc that it wreaked across our country. Look at the flights right now. Look at the fact that you have, you know, people who rely on government assistance, who haven’t been able to get SNAP benefits, etc.”

Laura Trump added that Republicans used to look at Fetterman as a “kind of fringe” far left figure, but now he is “the most common sense in the Democrat Party.”

Additionally, Fetterman has also become alienated with his party over his vocal “devotion” to Israel, arguing that his position on the Jewish state is “increasingly incompatible with being a proud Democrat.

“My heart breaks for what the Jewish community has suffered, especially after [October 7, 2023],” he stated, going on to describe meetings with Israelis who have been impacted by the war.

“It’s heartbreaking and that’s been what’s so difficult for me — is like being devoted to Israel is becoming increasingly incompatible with being a proud Democrat now too, and that’s put me at odds. And the things that have put me at odds have all converged at the same time,” Fetterman added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!