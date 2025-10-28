La. Gov Landry calls for Charlie Kirk statue at LSU

Executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk arrives to speak during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sylvia Stewart

3:57 PM – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has called on Louisiana State University (LSU) to build a Charlie Kirk statue memorializing the late conservative activist.

On Monday, Landry (R-La.) posted a video to X, challenging LSU to be the first campus in the nation with a Kirk statue.

“We’re gonna put a challenge out to the LSU board of supervisors to find a place to put a statue of Charlie Kirk to defend freedom of speech on college campuses,” said Governor Landry in a video from the LSU campus.

The governor’s call comes after he spoke at a rally with the school’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter earlier in the day. More than 1,500 people attended the event.

During the rally, he reportedly urged students to champion the conservative values of Kirk’s organization and to pursue truth above all else.

“And the one thing I want to challenge you all — especially those in a university setting — be curious,” Landry told the crowd. “Ask questions. Seek the truth. Not your truth. The truth.”

