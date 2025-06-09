L.A. Mayor Bass accuses ICE of inciting violent riots: ‘Recipe for pandemonium’

(Background) Several cars burn on North Los Angeles street during clashes between rioters and police on June 8, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) / (R) Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:50 PM – Monday, June 9, 2025

Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass recently slammed the Trump administration, alleging that federal agents played a role in provoking the riots that erupted in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend.

In a Monday interview on CNN, Bass argued that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were to blame for the violent riots — which saw individuals waving Mexican flags while lighting cars on fire.

A number of rioters were also seen throwing rocks at police vehicles, according to local authorities.

“Why were there raids?” Bass questioned. “We had been told that [Trump] was going to go after violent criminals. It wasn’t a drug den; it was a Home Depot. It was places where people are working. So what was the point of doing this?”

Bass’ comment was in reference to an immigration raid on Friday, which took place at a Home Depot in Paramount, California, where illegal aliens are known to gather in order to look for work.

“I just have to say that if you dial back time and go to Friday, if immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder that went on last night. I will tell you that it is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be. That is the concern because people in this city have a rapid response network. If they see ICE they go out and they protest. And so it’s just a recipe for pandemonium that is completely unnecessary,” she continued.

Bass further condemned President Donald Trump for “circumventing” Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) by unilaterally federalizing the National Guard in response to the unrest.

“I think the issue here is state power and state sovereignty and so we do not believe. And what the governor is doing is separate from what’s happening in the city. What was the reason that the president had to take the power from the governor and federalize the national guard the night before this action was taken? There was a protest that got a little unruly late at night. It was 100 people. 27 people were arrested. There wasn’t a reason for this.”

Newsom had also been pushing back against the Trump administration’s move to call in the national guard, publicly daring Border Czar Tom Homan to arrest him since the Trump official had warned that the Golden State governor could be hit with federal charges for trying to prevent ICE raids.

“Come after me. Arrest me… Let’s just get it over with, tough guy,” Newsom stated after Homan indicated that there would be consequences for California officials who interfere with federal immigration operations.

“Gavin likes the publicity,” Trump stated in response. “He’s done a terrible job. I like Gain Newsom, he’s a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent, everybody knows.”

Additionally, President Trump issued a Truth Social post on Monday, arguing that Newsom and Bass should be thanking him for sending in federal law enforcement to deter rioters from further destruction.

“We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California. If he had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated. The very incompetent ‘Governor,’ Gavin Newscum, and ‘Mayor,’ Karen Bass, should be saying, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR,’” Trump wrote.

“Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren’t needed, and that these are ‘peaceful protests.’ Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know. We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

