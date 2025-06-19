L.A. Dodgers claim they denied ICE stadium access, ICE disputes visit ever occurred

A small group of demonstrators protests outside the entrance of Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:07 PM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers inaccurately stated that they had denied entry to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents onto the stadium premises.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled,” the Dodgers posted on social platform X.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) dismissed the allegations involving the Dodgers as “false,” maintaining that no ICE personnel were present at the stadium.

In a separate statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also clarified that any federal presence in the vicinity was unrelated to illegal immigration enforcement activities.

“This had nothing to do with the Dodgers,” DHS stated. “CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operates as a distinct agency from ICE. A plethora of images captured of CBP vehicles near Dodger Stadium continued to circulate widely on social media platforms, leading many to confuse them with ICE.

Additionally, the DHS released a statement on Thursday in relation to its efforts to combat illegal immigration, highlighting the numerous assaults that officers have faced while carrying out their duties in the city.

