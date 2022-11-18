L.A. County strongly recommends indoor mask-wearing again

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: People wear face coverings inside Grand Central Market on December 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. California residents, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, are required to wear face masks in all indoor public settings beginning today in response to rising coronavirus case numbers and the omicron threat. The statewide mandate will be in effect through January 15, 2022. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People wear face coverings inside Grand Central Market on December 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:19 PM PT – Friday, November 18, 2022

Los Angeles County is once again recommending residents to mask up. This is due to the fact that COVID-19 infections within the City of Angels have sharply risen since the start of November.

On Thursday, officials shifted back to “strongly recommending” mask-wearing in all indoor public settings. The recommendation is not ruled as a mask mandate.

County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis spoke about the new recommendation.

“Now it is strongly recommended that all individuals wear a high-quality mask that fits well in the following settings: in public indoor spaces; when using public transit, including buses, ride-shares, taxis and medical transport; correctional and detention facilities; and homeless and emergency shelters,” Davis said.

Over the past few months, indoor mask wearing by Los Angeles County residents has been a matter of personal preference. However, masks have been required in all healthcare facilities, congregate-care facilities and for anyone who was exposed to the virus within the past 10 days.

This comes amid a rise in the county’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections. The County is reporting about 1,500 new cases per day. That number is up from the 1,300 new cases per day that was reported over a week ago.

L.A. Healthcare officials have teased the return of the mask mandate since this summer.