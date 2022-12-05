Kyle Rittenhouse asks Elon Musk to reveal any censorship over his trial

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:14 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

Kyle Rittenhouse has called on Elon Musk to help reveal if there were any hidden censoring attempts made against him by Twitter.

In a tweet on Monday, Rittenhouse said that the release of the Twitter Files makes him curious whether or not there was any internal communications surrounding him and his case. This comes after some media outlets labeled him a white supremacist and a mass murderer.

After his trial in November of last year, Rittenhouse was acquitted on murder charges stemming from the unrest during demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He claimed he was using self-defense.

His lawyer, L. Lin Wood, was previously suspended from the social media platform after he sought financial assistance for his client’s legal fees. He was suspended after receiving a message saying he was “glorifying violence.”

Rittenhouse said he is hopeful that one day Twitter will expose more truths.