Kyle Rittenhouse asks Elon Musk to reveal any censorship over his trial

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:14 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

Kyle Rittenhouse has called on Elon Musk to help reveal if there were any hidden censoring attempts made against him by Twitter.

In a tweet on Monday, Rittenhouse said that the release of the Twitter Files makes him curious whether or not there was any internal communications surrounding him and his case. This comes after some media outlets labeled him a white supremacist and a mass murderer.

After his trial in November of last year, Rittenhouse was acquitted on murder charges stemming from the unrest during demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He claimed he was using self-defense.

His lawyer, L. Lin Wood, was previously suspended from the social media platform after he sought financial assistance for his client’s legal fees. He was suspended after receiving a message saying he was “glorifying violence.”

Rittenhouse said he is hopeful that one day Twitter will expose more truths.