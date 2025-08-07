Kristi Noem: ICE agents are ‘now facing 1,000% increase in assaults’

A demonstrator holds a poster reading “ICE go home” in front of one of the parking lot entrances at Dodgers Stadium, where federal immigration agents were denied entry, in Los Angeles, California, on June 19, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:05 PM Thursday, August 7, 2025

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are facing an onslaught of violent attacks.

In a post to X on Thursday, Noem wrote: “Our brave ICE law enforcement are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.”

Though it is unclear from the social media post what the timeframe is for the purported 1,000% increase in assaults, there is a reported increase so far this year. Last month, Fox News reported an 830% increase in assaults on ICE officials between January and July of 2025.

“These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement,” said Noem.

In one instance of violence against ICE officers, anti-ICE protesters launched two separate attacks near Los Angeles, California, in June, targeting federal immigration enforcement personnel.

On June 20th, violent protesters rammed federal vehicles belonging to Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents.

A video posted to X at the time showed that the federal officers had to escape to safety after using tear gas or smoke bombs to hold off the mob.

Despite rising pushback, Secretary Noem is charging forward with ICE’s recruitment strategy, offering new enticing incentives like a $50,000 signing bonus and dropping its age restrictions. She has reported that the effort has been extremely successful, so far.

“We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators,” Noem concluded in her social media post.

The secretary signed off with a link to the ICE application page, http://JOIN.ICE.GOV

