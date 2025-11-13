Kremlin says Kyiv must negotiate ‘sooner or later’ as Zelensky warns Moscow preparing for wider European war

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 24th Mechanized Brigade takes position by sandbags covered with camouflage netting during a training drill in the eastern region of Ukraine on March 4, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kremlin proclaimed on Thursday that Kyiv will have to negotiate with Russia “sooner or later,” while noting that Ukraine’s negotiating position will degrade each day as Moscow continues pushing the front line.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Moscow remains open to negotiating towards a peace agreement with Ukraine, while accusing Kyiv of refusing to engage in peace negotiations, ultimately prolonging the over three-year conflict.

Peskov argued that it is not in Ukraine’s interest to continue the fighting, as it will only weaken Kyiv’s negotiating position as Russia continues its slow offensive in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian side should know that sooner or later it will have to negotiate, but from a much worse position. The position of the Kyiv regime will deteriorate day by day,” Peskov stated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued an X post on Thursday, calling for “more pressure on Russia,” while claiming that Moscow is gearing up for war against “the European continent.”

“According to the situation on the battlefield, we don’t see that Russia wants to stop. The problem is, looking at the defense military industry of Russia, we see that they increase their production. And our estimation is that they want to continue this war.”

“We think that if we have big pressure, the Russians will need a pause. But we have to recognize that they want a big war and prepare to be ready in 2029 or 2030 – in this period of time – to begin such a big war. On the European continent. We look at this like a really big challenge,” Zelensky continued.

“I think that we have to think about how to stop them now in Ukraine. But also to do everything to decrease their capabilities. Not to give them money, which they still can get from energy. And not to give them weapons. So, this is the problem we have to think about,” he added.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Wednesday that the United States will only meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if the meeting will clearly lead to a “concrete result,” as previous peace attempts have yet to materialize into a ceasefire deal.

“There was agreement on both sides that the next time our presidents meet there has to be a concrete result — we have to know going in that we have a real chance to get something positive coming out,” Rubio stated.

“We’d love to see that happen, we’d love to see the war end, but we can’t just continue to have meetings for the sake of meetings,” he added.

