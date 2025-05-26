Kremlin labels Trump ’emotional’ in response to him describing Putin as ‘crazy’

(L) In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hosts a state awards ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 22, 2025. (Photo by ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

6:28 PM – Monday, May 26, 2025

The Kremlin argued that President Donald Trump is exhibiting signs of “emotional overload” following his remarks characterizing Vladimir Putin as “absolutely crazy,” in the wake of Russia’s most extensive aerial bombardment of Ukraine to date.

Posting on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump stated that “something has happened” to the Russian president, after a massive barrage of 367 drones and missiles launched by Moscow resulted in the deaths of 13 people in Ukraine. “He has gone absolutely crazy,” Trump wrote. “Needlessly killing a lot of people.”

In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attributed the comments to what he described as an “emotional overload of everyone involved”.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that Ukraine’s Western partners have lifted all restrictions on the range of weapons being supplied, amid speculation that Berlin is preparing to provide Kyiv with Taurus cruise missiles.

Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, Russia launched 355 drones against Ukraine in what the Ukrainian Air Force described as the largest drone-only assault since the war began.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov argued that the attacks were retaliatory, citing Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s “social infrastructure” as the justification for the escalation.

On the other hand, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions within Russian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly condemned the wave of Russian airstrikes, asserting that they served no legitimate military purpose. Instead, he characterized them as “an obvious political decision… by Putin, a choice by Russia… to prolong the war and destroy lives.”

“I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all,” Trump said while speaking in New Jersey late on Sunday. “I’ve always said that he wants all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!” the president added on Truth Social.

However, the U.S. president had stern words for Zelensky as well, arguing that he was “doing his country no favors by talking the way he does.”

“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Trump wrote about Zelensky.

While Kyiv’s European allies move to impose additional sanctions on Russia, the United States has signaled that it will either persist in its efforts to facilitate peace negotiations or disengage entirely, should meaningful progress fail to materialize.

Last week, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a two-hour phone conversation to discuss a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal aimed at halting hostilities. Trump later characterized the discussion as having gone “very well,” maintaining that both Russia and Ukraine would “immediately begin” negotiations toward a ceasefire and a broader resolution to the conflict.

While Ukraine has publicly committed to a 30-day ceasefire, Putin has thus far only indicated Russia’s willingness to collaborate on drafting a “memorandum” outlining a “potential future peace”—a response that Kyiv and its European partners have dismissed as a stalling tactic.

The first direct negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations since 2022 took place on May 16th in Istanbul, Turkey.

Aside from a significant prisoner-of-war exchange conducted last week, the talks yielded minimal, if any, substantive progress toward establishing a ceasefire or de-escalating hostilities.

At present, Russia maintains control over approximately 20% of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea—the strategically significant southern peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

