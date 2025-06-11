Kosovo to host illegal alien deportees amid Trump’s continued push for deportations

(Photo by Jorge Salvador Cabrera/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:36 AM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Republic of Kosovo has agreed to take in at least 50 illegal immigrants, to be deported from the United States over a one-year period, according to multiple reports that surfaced on Wednesday.

Kosovo is bordered by Albania to the southwest, Montenegro to the west, Serbia to the north and east, and North Macedonia to the southeast.

The latest announcement comes as the U.S. has made moves for third-party countries to host deported illegals — as President Donald Trump has continued to follow his promise of mass deportations in the U.S.

“The government has expressed its readiness to participate, with the opportunity to select individuals from a proposed pool, provided they meet specific criteria related to the rule of law and public order,” the Kosovo government said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Last week, reports came to light that the U.S. was pushing Balkan nations, such as Serbia, to accept deported migrants, but it remains up in the air whether the deportees would include illegal migrants from countries such as Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

It also comes after the U.S. Supreme Court authorized lifting the “Temporary Protected Status” (TPS) of 500,000 migrants last month.

According to Fox News, a U.S. State Department spokesperson stated that the U.S. is “grateful to our partner Kosovo for receiving third country nationals removed from the United States and facilitating those aliens’ safe return to their home countries.”

“We welcome cooperation on this key Trump Administration priority,” the spokesman added.

Although it is presumed, it currently remains unclear whether the U.S. will fund third-party countries to host the deportees from the U.S., such as the nation has with El Salvador.

In May, the UK similarly said it was looking to Kosovo, along with eight other countries from the Balkans, to open “return hubs” to host “asylum seekers denied sanctuary.” The move is being considered a more serious attempt to stop illegal migration coming to Britain, UK-based political analysts told the press.

In 2022, Denmark and Kosovo made an agreement that saw the transfer of 300 foreign prisoners to Kosovo’s Correctional Institution in Gjilan. They are expected to be deported after their sentences.

That agreement is also expected to bring in $217 million to Kosovo’s economy.

