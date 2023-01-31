King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar to play him in biopic

Jaafar Jackson appears during the “Living with The Jacksons” panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014, left, and Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987. (AP Photo)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 5:22 PM PT – Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jafaar Jackson, is set to play the King of Pop in a new biopic.

The film will reportedly explore all aspects of the late singer’s life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”

The 26-year-old is the second youngest son of Jermaine Jackson. In an Instagram post, Jackson said he was “humbled” to be chosen to play the singing and dancing phenom that was his uncle.

The film is being produced in cooperation with Jackson’s family and estate. It is set to be directed by Antoine Fuqua, produced by “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” Graham King, and written by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan. Production is reported to begin later this year.

“It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson,” King said.

The singer started off his career as a child star. He was a member of The Jackson 5. Michael Jackson later went on to become one of the biggest solo entertainers in the world. Global hits and ongoing scandals have both been a part of The King of Pop’s career. The icon died in 2009 at the age 50.