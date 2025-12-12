King Charles shares emotional update on cancer treatment schedule

Britain’s King Charles III arrives to attend an Advent service at Westminster Abbey in central London on December 10, 2025. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:30 PM – Friday, December 12, 2025

King Charles has given an emotional update on his battle with cancer, revealing what he described as a positive response.

“Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year,” he said during a video address posted online. “This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50% of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives,” he continued.

The message aired initially during Channel 4’s “Stand Up To Cancer” broadcast.

Buckingham Palace first announced the king’s diagnosis in February 2024. However, the location or type of cancer the king, 76, suffers from are not publicly known.

As he mentioned in the video, Charles has remained active through his treatment regimen, continuing to attend to his state duties and public appearances.

He emphasized the importance of early detection of cancer, encouraging people to be screened for the disease, noting that at least 9 million people in his country are “not up-to-date with the cancer screenings available to them.”

“I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope,” said the king. “I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.”

Charles urged others to use a new online program to find out if they are eligible for cancer screenings.

“A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people when they are either told either they don’t need further tests, or, for some, are given the chance to enable early detection, with the life-saving intervention that can follow,” he noted. “This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early,” he concluded. “Your life – or the life of someone you love – may depend upon it.”

