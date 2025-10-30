King Charles removes all titles and royal privileges from brother Andrew

Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain’s King Charles III leave following a Catholic funeral service for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London on September 16, 2025. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

2:57 PM – Thursday, October 30, 2025

King Charles has officially stripped his younger brother, Andrew, of all his royal titles, including “Prince,” and has evicted him from his mansion due to his tarnished reputation.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement that Andrew, formerly known as “Prince” and “His Royal Highness,” will henceforth be called “Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.”

Additionally, Andrew has been served a formal notice requiring that he must surrender the lease of his Royal Lodge mansion on the Windsor Estate west of London. He will move to a private home in eastern England.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the palace stated.

The mansion has been his home since 2003, when Queen Elizabeth II allowed him to live there. It has 30 rooms and is surrounded by an estate of 99 acres featuring a swimming pool, an aviary, six lodge cottages, a gardener’s cottage and has a space for police to stay.

British newspapers have highlighted in recent weeks that Andrew had not paid rent on the mansion for two decades, but had funded renovations for at least 7.5 million pounds ($10.07 million).

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the palace stated. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

A palace source said that King Charles had made the decision, but that he had the support of the family, including Prince William, the heir to the throne.

Earlier this month, Andrew relinquished his title of Duke of York, which is usually held by the second son of the reigning monarch. There is currently no Duke of York because Andrew has no sons who would succeed to the role. Upon his death, this title would likely be under the will of the crown, meaning the king could grant it to someone else, according to royal experts.

Prince Louis of Wales, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, has been rumored as a likely contender for the title.

Andrew Mountbatton Windsor is the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the younger brother of King Charles III. He is currently eighth in line for the throne.

He had come under scrutiny for his association with the late convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

