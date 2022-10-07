King Charles III Coronation Set for June Third

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018 in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Rooke – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony is set to take place next year.

While the date is not yet confirmed, officials say they plan to have the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on June 3, 2023.

Charles will be 74 years old at the time of his coronation, making him the oldest person to be crowned King in British history. Alongside him would be Camilla Parker-Bowles as the new Queen Consort.

While the ceremony is a formality, Charles immediately became King after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on September 8th. She died of old age.

The late Queen was crowned in 1953 and she ruled until her death in 2022. She claims the title for longest-reigning British monarch in history.