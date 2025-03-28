King Charles Hospitalized Due To Cancer Treatment Side Effects, Cancels Royal Engagements

Britain’s King Charles III (L) meets with farmers and their relatives during a visit of the exhibition “Soil: The World at Our Feet” at Somerset House in central London, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

2:13 PM – Friday, March 28, 2025

King Charles III was seen out in public on Friday, just one day after a brief hospitalization due to side effects from his rigorous cancer treatment.

Paparazzi caught the Royal Family member as he departed Clarence House, which is his London Residence. He could be seen waving to the public as he left.

The latest appearance comes after the king cancelled his engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday — following a short time in the hospital.

King Charles experienced temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, which required a brief hospitalization on Thursday morning, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital,” the palace said Thursday. “His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.”

Meanwhile, the palace said that the king had since returned to Clarence House, where he lives in London, and “as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

The 76-year-old was planning to head to Birmingham, in England’s West Midlands, on Friday.

“His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon,” the palace said. “Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion. He very much hopes that they can rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible.”

At the beginning of last year, King Charles reduced his schedule after receiving his initial cancer diagnosis, but he has since returned to a more normal pace — keeping busy while maintaining his state duties.

He also plans to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican next month, which comes after he delayed the visit due to the pontiff’s recent health problems. That will be followed by a broader state trip to Italy.

“Once again, we see the palace issuing clear information about the king’s health situation when rumor could have run riot,” British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital. “Having had to cancel some events, they would have known people might speculate. So, they have been clear in explaining what happened. “The royal family has been far more open with its public declarations about the king and the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnoses and treatments. In previous times, they kept such details private, even as recently as during the life of Queen Elizabeth II.” “Today the palace is acknowledging that the king is experiencing the same health challenges as many other people, and in so doing he is sure to encourage openness and empathy between others who face the same stresses and complications.”

This also comes after Catherine, Princess of Wales, faced pressure to reveal her cancer diagnosis last March, just two months after the palace announced she was admitted to the hospital for a “planned abdominal treatment.”

In September, the princess also announced that she had finished her preventative chemotherapy treatment.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” the princess said in a video shared on social media at the time. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.” “Royal expert” Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital: “Recently King Charles has not looked in better health. It is not surprising therefore that he has once again had a short stay in hospital. “He has tried still [to] complete a hectic schedule … that would have strained the energy of a man of his age in full health. There are planned visits this year, which is why his doctors have stressed rest for him.” He noted that the brief hospital stay will “once again open the question should William and Kate take over the monarchy and, behind the scenes, this might [be] privately negotiated or at least discussed. Should further periods of rest ensue, this will highlight further the whispers around the palace.” “To hold such an amazingly high-profile role and balance it with fighting cancer is an extraordinary feat.”

Just last week, Charles evoked Winston Churchill while offering advice for fellow cancer patients during a trip to Northern Ireland.

“Keep buggering on,” he said. “You just have to push on, don’t you?”

