Kim Jong-Un’s sister issues warning to Biden admin

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, March 2, 2019. (Photo credit should read JORGE SILVA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:26 PM PT – Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Kim Jong-un’s sister issued a dire warning to the United States over a U.N. proposal to probe the country’s ballistic missile program. This warning comes after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, flew to Japan and South Korea for security talks.

“We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off [gun] powder smell in our land,” Kim Yo-jong said in an English translation carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

On Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong warned that Washington D.C. will face a “more fatal security crisis” if the Biden administration pushes the world to condemn North Korea’s recent tests.

The statement came after America’s ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield read a statement from more than a dozen countries, taking aim at North Korea.

“We invite all member states to join us in condemning the DPRK as unlawful ballistic missile launches and call for full, full implementation of the existing security council resolutions,” Thomas-Greenfield. “We also urge the DPRK to abandon its unlawful weapons programs and a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.”

Kim’s sister went on to say that “no matter how desperately the U.S. seeks to disarm North Korea, it will never deprive its right to self-defense.” The U.S. has made multiple attempts to start talks with North Korea but has had no success.