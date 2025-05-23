Kim Jong Un outraged by failed destroyer launch, promises arrests

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a reception for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Mongnangwan Reception House in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. (Photo by VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3:39 PM – Friday, May 23, 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is now looking to arrest those responsible for the failed launch of the country’s second naval destroyer ship — after officials initially denied that the warship had suffered any damage.

President Kim called the launch failure on Thursday “a criminal act” and blamed it on “absolute carelessness” and “irresponsibility” by several state institutions.

Satellite imagery revealed that the military ship was lying on its side, with the stern in the water and the bow still on land.

“If the ship does not move together, the stresses will tear the hull apart,” Sal Mercogliano, a professor at Campbell University in North Carolina and a maritime expert, told CNN.

The Communist country announced that repairs would require up to ten days. However, experts contend the restoration process may extend significantly beyond this timeframe, asserting that North Korea is substantially understating the severity of the damage.

The faltered ship was set to be the second major navy surface vessel revealed in quick succession by North Korea.

In April, Kim unveiled the “Choe Hyon,” poised to be the nation’s first newly made destroyer in decades. The Choe Hyon-class destroyer described as a “new generation” warship, was presented with significant fanfare — with state media saying that it would increase naval readiness and help combat what they claimed were “rising threats from the U.S. and South Korea.”

With a displacement of 5,000 tons, it is equipped with advanced features — such as vertical launching systems for guided missiles and phased array radar.

Nonetheless, the mishap involving the other warship may undermine confidence in the nation’s capacity to modernize its naval forces. Kim emphasized that remediation would encompass not only technical restoration but also rigorous political accountability.

Kim ordered for it to be restored before the government’s late June plenary session of the ruling Workers’ Party, emphasizing that the matter is one of national honor.

The ship “will not be entering Korean Peoples’ Navy (KPN) service anytime soon and may ultimately prove to be a complete loss,” experts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies stated.

Additionally, South Korean defense analyst Yu Yong-weon told reporters that hurrying the launch of the ship prompted the issues that arose on Wednesday. the analyst also noted that the major repairs required could prompt even more issues in the near future.

