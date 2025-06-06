Kilmar Abrego Garcia returns to U.S., facing human smuggling and conspiracy charges

(Background) A woman walks in front of the Santa Ana Penitentiary Agricultural Industrial Complex, where Salvadoran deported migrant from the United States Kilmar Abrego García was reportedly imprisoned (MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Photo via: DHS)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:44 PM – Friday, June 6, 2025

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran national who was previously deported from the U.S. earlier this year, is now back in the United States and facing both human smuggling and conspiracy charges, according to the Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Abrego Garcia’s return following the issuance of an arrest warrant.

"Abrego Garcia has landed in the United States to face justice," Bondi stated. "A grand jury in the Middle District of Tennessee returned a sealed indictment charging him with alien smuggling and conspiracy."

Abrego Garcia was reportedly sent to El Salvador’s infamous CECOT prison utilized for violent gang members. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele agreed to return Abrego Garcia after U.S. officials notified the Salvadoran government of his arrest warrant.

Abrego Garcia “significantly” contributed to a human smuggling ring for over a decade, where he trafficking women, children, and other gang members across the United States — according to the federal indictment.

“The grand jury found that over the past nine years, Abrego Garcia has played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring,” Bondi continued. “They found this was his full time job, not a contractor. He was a smuggler of humans and children and women. He made over 100 trips, the grand jury found, smuggling people throughout our country.”

The investigation into Abrego Garcia’s role in the human trafficking ring included an incident in 2022 where Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled him over for speeding.

After being stopped, police became suspicious after finding that his van was full of passengers. He told the officers that all of the passengers were construction workers who were carpooling to a job, when in actuality, he was transporting illegal aliens. Abrego Garcia was also an illegal alien himself.

“He’s hauling these people for money,” a state trooper stated at the time of the traffic stop, according to body cam footage.

Back in March, when Abrego Garcia was first deported, Democrats tried to argue that his deportation was unconstitutional — as he did not receive “due process,” despite being identified by the DOJ as an MS-13 gang member, which has been classified as a foreign terrorist organization.

“For months the Trump administration flouted the Supreme Court and our Constitution. Today, they appear to have finally relented to our demands for compliance with court orders and with the due process rights afforded to everyone in the United States,” stated Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). “As I have repeatedly said, this is not about the man, it’s about his constitutional rights – and the rights of all. The administration will now have to make its case in the court of law, as it should have all along,” he added.

Additionally, the new federal indictment against Abrego Garcia complies with a court order to return the Salvadoran migrant following his deportation.

“The Justice Department’s Grand Jury indictment against Abrego Garcia proves the unhinged Democrat Party was wrong, and their stenographers in the fake news media were once again played like fools,” the Trump administration wrote in a statement.

“Abrego Garcia was never an innocent ‘Maryland Man’ – he is an illegal alien terrorist, gang member, and human trafficker… Democrat lawmakers like Senator Chris Van Hollen and the so-called ‘journalists’ who defended this criminal must immediately apologize to his victims,” the statement continued.

After his court proceedings for smuggling charges, Kilmar Abrego Garcia will serve any sentence imposed in the United States. Upon completion of his sentence, he is expected to be deported back to El Salvador, according to ABC News.

