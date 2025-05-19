Kid Rock Hails Trump As The ‘Dragon Slayer’ Of Wokeness

US singer Kid Rock holds an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:44 PM – Monday, May 19, 2025

Rock and Roll artist Kid Rock has credited President Donald Trump for his efforts to eradicate wokeness, cancel culture, and DEI initiatives.

The recording artist, who has been a known Trump supporter for several years, made the comments after speaking to Fox News Digital on Friday at his “Rock N Rodeo” event in Texas.

“I think wokeness and DEI and cancel culture is starting to exit the building, and we can thank President Trump for leading that charge once again. I call him the dragon slayer in that regard, ‘cuz he just came and slit the throat of DEI and wokeness,” Kid Rock said.. Advertisement

During his interview, the musician said that there will always be some sort of cancel culture throughout society, but claimed he won’t be participating.

“There’s always gonna be cancel culture at some level, somebody getting butt sore about this, wants to protest and not buy a product or whatever. You know, me personally, I’m not into seeing people lose their jobs over some corporate decision that was made,” he continued. “But sometimes there needs [to be] a little spanking there, like Bud Light had from me and some other people, but at the end of the day, we forgave them, said, ‘It’s all good. Let’s get back on track.’”

The “Born Free” singer continued by describing his vision for America.

“I do think it’s exiting the building right now, and hopefully it stays gone, but we should be a merit-based system. The best and hardworking rises to the top. I don’t know how we got here, because to me, that’s just common sense, that’s just the ultimate, highest level of common sense that just the best and the hardest workers rise to the top. It doesn’t matter, anything else,” he told the outlet.

He also dubbed the commander-in-chief as the “greatest president ever.”

“My thoughts on President Trump’s presidency: greatest president ever. I can sum it up like that. Not only because of our friendship and all the laughs we share on the golf course or hanging out at UFC fights or whatever it might be, but just the tenacity this man has. You know, the most resilient,” he said.

This comes after Kid Rock said during the inauguration that there was a shift in the entertainment industry as certain artists like Snoop Dogg and Carrie Underwood are okay with associating themselves with the 47th president.

“It feels like the rebirth of our nation,” the singer said at the time, according to a report by the Daily Wire.

Finally, the 54-year-old recording artist was thankful that Trump won in a “landslide victory,” which he predicted would happen.

“I mean, to the tune of two assassination attempts. I remind him all the time that I’m so glad he won in a landslide victory, which I was happy to predict, even though the media convinced us that he probably couldn’t win again. He’s just gonna kick a– for this country and gave up so much to do that.” “I remind him every day that, don’t forget Mr. President. I was like, ‘We can deal with reasonable people on the left.’ That’s no problem, I go, ‘But there’s a lot of bad actors. Their goal, at the highest level, is to lock you up and take everything you had.’ I go, ‘and that we can’t forget. Those people need to be dealt with.’ But other than that, love everybody. Let’s bring this country together,” he said.

