Kevin McCarthy Makes MTG Speaker Pro Tempore on International Women’s Day

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

OAN Shannon Kelland

UPDATED 1:02 PM PT – Wednesday, March 8, 2023

In recognition of International Women’s Day, Representative Kevin McCarthy made Representative Marjorie Taylor Green Speaker pro tempore.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) used the speaker’s gavel to open the House.

It was Greene’s first time as Speaker pro tempore, filling in for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

This symbolizes a new era for Representative Greene, as for the past two years she was banished from all House committees because Democrats didn’t agree with some of her more controversial statements.

After her opening of the House she left to attend a hearing of the COVID-19 select committee, where Biden officials are to be questioned on the origins of the virus.